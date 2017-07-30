On Wednesday morning, in a barrage of tweets, our president announced a discriminatory policy to ban transgender Americans from voluntarily serving in our military. I’m not sure what made-up problem Trump was pretending to resolve with this proposal, but it seems his greater goal is to distract from the failing health care debate in the Senate.

Here’s what we know. Secretary of Defense (James) Mattis was reviewing President Obama’s policies allowing our brave transgender brothers and sisters to serve openly in our military. He had not yet reported his findings or released his recommendations. Trump’s reaction came out of nowhere in the middle of the largest debate of his tenure which leads me to believe that our transgender service members are being scapegoated.

This policy is unacceptable. I commend the bipartisan condemnation from our Colorado delegation and military leaders who have said publicly that anyone who wants and is able to serve in the military should be able to do so. Equality for minority communities is not a partisan issue. It’s a human rights issue.

Growing up being both gay and Latino, I understand the consequences of people in charge putting forward blatantly discriminatory statements and policies. It’s nothing new to the LGBT community that our lives and well-being are often treated as nothing more than a political football. But why punish people who are willing to make such a critical sacrifice for our country? There’s nothing more patriotic than that sacrifice — and yet we see the commander-in-chief turning his back on those brave individuals.

This unexpected development leads me to believe that the timing was deliberate. Trump, since elected, has perfected the art of distracting the public when the heat is turned up. But this time his gaslighting has real consequences.

It’s past time the president, the House and the Senate talk about the real issues facing our men and women in uniform. Why aren’t we working together to address the mental health crisis our soldiers face when they return from combat? Why aren’t we putting forward policies to ensure our soldiers can get good-paying jobs to support their families when their service has ended? Why aren’t we discussing how to address the veteran homeless population or the extreme problems with VA hospitals?

Instead, the President has attempted to distract the American people from the real issues at hand and disguised discrimination as relieving a “financial” burden, even though the Department of Defense has a $600 billion budget, and estimated costs of serving our transgender members of the military is between $2.5 million to $8.5 million annually. At the high end, health care for transgender individuals who serve in uniform is less than 1.5 percent of the DOD budget. Hardly a cost-savings.

Coloradans are smarter than this. We know discrimination does not win any wars, both real and ideological, and that this move is merely a distraction from the healthcare debate that has very real consequences for every Coloradan.

I call on those in Congress to take up the issues that matter – there is too much work to be done to ensure we are providing services and opportunities to those who serve us so selflessly. This was never about the military or protecting those who serve. It was only about distracting and dividing us.

Let’s send a strong message that we stand with all of our military men and women no matter their gender identity, sexual orientation, race or religion.