   
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Hot Sheet

A (very) different take on Sue Birch’s departure from guv’s cabinet…

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 1, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

505129511_1280x720-1280x720.jpg
Sue Birch, Colorado’s departing chief of health care policy and financing: Not everyone is sad to see her go. (colorado.gov/hcpf via Vimeo)

… courtesy of reliably right-of-center Colorado Peak Politics, which isn’t about to cut Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper any slack.

As noted here earlier this week, Hick’s office had announced Sue Birch, executive director of the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, will leave to take over the Washington State Health Care Authority. The announcement included accolades for Birch from the governor himself, lauding the former public health nurse’s accomplishments.

The next day, Peak countered with this far less flattering view of Birch’s work:

Doctors and hospitals are still waiting on millions of dollars in late Medicaid payments, and they might have to wait a little longer because the person responsible for writing the checks is fleeing her job and the Hickenlooper administration.

… If Washington’s H.R. department had bothered to Google her work as executive director of the Health Care Policy and Financing Department, they would learn that she contained costs by not making the required payments.

Peak is referring to a major snafu in the implementation of a new computer system by Birch’s department last spring that resulted in the widespread, inadvertent denial of Medicaid claims, hampering reimbursement. AdvocacyDenver, which serves citizens with developmental disabilities, offers an in-depth and balanced recap of that issue on its website; read it here.

Post Views: 4

Related Articles

Hot Sheet
November 1, 2017 Dan NjegomirDan Njegomir

State may have to decide if you can be taxed for your Netflix

Hot Sheet
November 1, 2017 Dan NjegomirDan Njegomir

Colorado’s public charter schools: not really privatized after all

Hot Sheet
October 31, 2017 Marianne Goodland

At least they have a sense of humor

Dan Njegomir

Dan Njegomir

Dan Njegomir is a blogger and opinion editor for Colorado Politics. A longtime journalist and more-than-25-year veteran of the Colorado political scene, Njegomir has been an award-winning newspaper reporter, an editorial page editor, a senior legislative staffer at the State Capitol and a political consultant.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousColorado's public charter schools: not really privatized after all

nextState may have to decide if you can be taxed for your Netflix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *