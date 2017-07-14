Deputy Kevin Rein appointed to serve as state engineer

Deputy State Engineer Kevin Rein has been appointed to serve as the new state engineer, Gov. John Hickenlooper’s office announced.

Rein served as deputy state engineer since 2008. He replaced Dick Wolfe, who retired at the end of June after 10 years in the position.

“The chance to serve the state in this new capacity is an honor and a privilege,” Rein said.

As state engineer, Rein also serves as the director of the Colorado Division of Water Resources.

As deputy, Rein directed and supervised the review and engineering evaluation of substitute water supply plans; water court and well permit applications; subdivision water supply plans; and other instruments that guide the management of water rights throughout Colorado, according to a press release announcing the appointment.

He has worked for the division since 1998.

“The importance of water administration has never been more clear as we implement Colorado’s Water Plan,” Hickenlooper said, pointing to a blueprint for water conservation and sustainability. “Kevin’s experience and leadership will be crucial to our state’s long-term success in protecting this vital resource.”

The Division of Water Resources is responsible for administering Colorado’s water rights system, issuing water well permits, representing Colorado in interstate water compact proceedings, monitoring streamflow and water use, approving dam construction repair and safety inspections, and maintaining numerous water information databases.

“The Division of Water Resources boasts a team of committed individuals focused on administering the state’s water resources and serving the public, and I am honored by this leadership opportunity,” Rein said. “We will work with our customers to solve problems, exercise good stewardship, and assist the public in understanding Colorado’s water heritage.”