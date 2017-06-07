Denver’s pols have a bone to pick with President Trump’s budget

…But of course, that comes as no surprise. Sure, the depth and breadth of the cuts in federal funding proposed by the White House have sweeping implications for urban centers like the Mile High City. Then again, it’s not like Denver’s Democratically inclined political establishment has had many kind words for the The Republican Donald since his unexpected elevation to the presidency last November. There’s immigration policy; LGBTQ issues; the Paris Accord and all things green; the list goes on.

So, the latest round of outrage at Denver City Hall was probably inevitable. Denverite’s Erica Meltzer captures the mood per a resolution the City Council passed this week calling for Colorado’s Washington delegation to oppose the administration’s draft budget:

“You have seen the news media about these proposed cuts. If Congress moves to approve it, the implications to Denver residents will be devastating, particularly if you happen to be one of the people who rely on any of these services,” Councilwoman At-large Debbie Ortega said after reading the resolution into the record Monday. “We in this country don’t throw people aside and expect them to just fend for themselves. … It’s important to send a message to our congressional delegation.”

The resolution denounces the budget over a range of policy areas, including health care, social service spending, job training and housing. Though the cuts are hardly Denver-specific — they stand to affect all population centers nationwide — Denver’s leadership is taking it personally. Here is the council’s Paul Lopez:

“I cannot begin to imagine what a budget like this would do to our city … It would destroy us and especially the weakest among us. We cannot let that happen.”

Here’s the silver lining, though: The White House probably won’t have its way. No surprise there, either. Not only because the administration’s batting average hasn’t been that good so far on its policy initiatives in general but also because budgets are made to morph; it’s how the process works:

Councilman Wayne New said he and other municipal leaders had a chance to talk to Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner during a recent National League of Cities meeting, and they assured him the budget would not pass in its proposed form. Read Meltzer’s full account for details of the resolution and the proposed cuts.