Denver’s new director of public works will help launch $937 million in public infrastructure projects

Author: Adam McCoy - November 17, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

With lots on Denver’s public infrastructure plate, the new executive director of Department of Public Works, appointed this week by Mayor Michael Hancock, will likely prove to be a key member of city government.

Eulois Cleckley will take the helm Dec. 11, overseeing a robust city department which manages services involving public infrastructure and facilities.

He’ll also aid the city in launching dozens of public infrastructure projects associated with $937 million in recently-approved general obligation bonds and facilitating the reorganization of his new department to spur the creation of a city department of transportation and mobility.

“Many of the services that Denver residents count on during their day are delivered by our Public Works team, and in Eulois we found a leader who will bring a renewed vision and energy to support our residents as they go about their daily lives,” Hancock said in a statement.

Cleckley will join Denver by way of the Houston-Galveston Area Council, where he oversaw the Metropolitan Planning Organization as deputy director. He’s previously served as chief of statewide and regional planning, and later acting chief of the Field Operations Division, for Washington, D.C.’s District Department of Transportation (DDOT).

“Denver is a growing city, and I am committed to ensure the department delivers projects and services in an efficient manner that addresses the needs of communities across Denver,” Cleckley said in a statement.

Denver plans to use the voter-approved GO bonds to fund 69 projects ranging from $13 million in upgrades to the 16th Street Mall to $35.5 million for Denver Art Museum improvements and Denver Central Library renovations totaling $38 million. Find a full list here.

Denver voters overwhelmingly supported the GO bond measures, with support ranging from 67 to 75 percent on the seven bond packages on the ballot.

The city wants to split the Department of Public Works into two cabinet-level divisions focusing on mobility and infrastructure.