   
Monday, November 20, 2017
Top Story

Denver’s everyman mayor: Michael Hancock’s big agenda

Author: Ernest Luning - November 20, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

Hancock-Jersey-Studio-W.jpg
Michael Hancock is a mayor on a mission. It’s the Friday before the election, and Hancock is promoting a once-in-a-decade, $937 million bond package filled with hundreds of projects to maintain and improve Denver’s transportation, public safety and cultural infrastructure. After a stop at a Spanish-language radio station to pitch the ballot questions, he tours a 100-year-old library that’s due for some repairs if the bond measures pass, and then he ambles up Santa Fe Drive for the monthly Art Walk.

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 32

Related Articles

Top Story
November 19, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Insights (special edition): Here are my questions for Sen. Cory Gardner’s Pueblo town hall Monday

NewsTop Story
October 3, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Hickenlooper reflects on tragedy of another state’s mass shooting

NewsTop Story
October 2, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Republicans signal quick end to Colorado special session

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning is a political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has covered politics and government for newspapers and online news sites in Colorado for more than 25 years, including at the Highlands Ranch Herald, the Jefferson Sentinels chain of community newspapers and the Aurora Sentinel, where he was the city hall and cops reporter. After editing the Aurora Daily Sun, he was a political reporter and blogger for The Colorado Independent site. Since 2009, he has been the senior political reporter and occasional editor for The Colorado Statesman.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhy Gov. Hickenlooper wants to give some Colorado charter schools $5.5 million

nextInside one Colorado family’s long legal journey to affirm their son’s right to a meaningful education