Top Story
Denver’s everyman mayor: Michael Hancock’s big agenda
Author: Ernest Luning - November 20, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago
Michael Hancock is a mayor on a mission. It’s the Friday before the election, and Hancock is promoting a once-in-a-decade, $937 million bond package filled with hundreds of projects to maintain and improve Denver’s transportation, public safety and cultural infrastructure. After a stop at a Spanish-language radio station to pitch the ballot questions, he tours a 100-year-old library that’s due for some repairs if the bond measures pass, and then he ambles up Santa Fe Drive for the monthly Art Walk.