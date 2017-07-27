Denver’s clerk, eligible for a third term, says two are enough for her

“It is my privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Denver since being elected in 2011,” Clerk Johnson said. “With two more years left in office, I still have much to accomplish. However, I plan to retire from public service after 25 years.”

The announcement recounts how Johnson — an advocate of marriage equality who believed clerks should be able to issue licenses to same-sex couples — turned down one same-sex couple in 2014 so they could take her to court. Her aim was for the couple to challenge the state’s voter-approved ban on same-sex marriage. The couple did so, and as the clerk’s press statement notes, “the courts sided with Johnson and the City and County of Denver to usher in marriage equality.”

Some of Johnson’s other accomplishments touted in the new release: