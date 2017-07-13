Are Denver voters canceling their registration over Trump admin’s election commission?

The commotion surrounding a request for Colorado voter information from the Donald Trump administration’s election commission may have roused hundreds of Denver residents to take pre-emptive action through their county clerk’s office this month.

Andrew Kinney over at Denverite reported earlier this week that some 400 Denver voters withdrew their registration in a week — far above the typical traffic — in the days following the announcement of the White House’s Presidential Commission on Election Integrity:

There was a “2,150% increase” in the number of voters withdrawing their registrations in the week of July 3, according to the Denver Elections Division, compared to the week before. Just a handful of people cancel their registrations on a typical day, but the numbers began spiking on July 5, nearing 100 people per day.

Kinney also notes that some voters requested so-called “confidential voter” status, in an attempt to seal their information.

President Donald Trump created the election commission in May, appointing Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to “review ways to strengthen the integrity of elections in order to protect and preserve the principle of one person, one vote because the integrity of the vote is the foundation of our democracy.” Meanwhile, critics have questioned the commission’s motives.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams has said he will only provide the White House voter information that is already public, while withholding other details protected by state law like social security numbers. Unaware the information is widely available, many voters have contacted the Secretary of State’s office to lodge complaints and concerns.

On Tuesday, the election commission told Colorado officials to hold off on sending them voter information until a lawsuit challenging the White House’s request is resolved.