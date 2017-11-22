   
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Denver Post: More wait-list woes in VA system fail our veterans

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - November 22, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

iStock-594490062.jpg
The inner dome and presidential portraits in the Colorado state Capitol in Denver. (gnagel, istockphoto)

In the same month that our nation celebrated its veterans, a new federal investigation found that VA officials broke the rules by keeping extensive off-the-books waiting lists for patients seeking mental-health therapy.

This is depressing news, and difficult to accept following the bruising lessons the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs should have learned after the discovery in 2014 of past wait-list violations in which 35 veterans died waiting for care.

The VA Office of Inspector General found that at facilities in Denver, Golden and Colorado Springs, officials didn’t follow protocol. The exact number of cases isn’t known, a result of improper record-keeping, but investigators found at least 3,775 individual entries on the unofficial list for group therapy. Investigators studied care at the facilities between October 2015 and September 2016.The news comes as especially hurtful in Colorado, where the latest violations were discovered, although the problem likely was widespread.

Read more at The Denver Post.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 22, 2017 The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

Steamboat Today: A decade of public service

Colorado Editorials
November 22, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: We need justice for sexual misconduct

Colorado Editorials
November 21, 2017 The Denver Post Editorial Board

The Denver Post: GOP tax plan has become an accounting lie told to American taxpayers

The Denver Post Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSteamboat Today: A decade of public service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *