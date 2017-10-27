The Denver Post: Vote “no” on Denver’s Green Roof Initiative

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - October 27, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

We’re big fans of trees here on the Denver Post editorial board, but we’re asking voters to reject Initiated Ordinance 300, which would force owners of many buildings to install rooftop gardens or solar panels. Residents should thank environmental activists for raising awareness to the usefulness of gardens atop buildings, but they should reject this misguided overreach.

The activists placed the measure on this year’s ballot through a petition campaign. City officials aren’t responsible for the request, and Mayor Michael Hancock — a big friend of the environment — rightly stands against the measure.

Should Initiative 300 pass, new buildings of 25,000 square feet or more would have to install rooftop gardens or solar panels, and any existing building of that size would be required to have them when renovating or expanding. Commercial and real estate experts say the added cost would raise rates for occupants.

