 The Denver Post: Trump’s lies about Gillibrand, accusers disgraceful - Colorado Politics
   
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Denver Post: Trump’s lies about Gillibrand, accusers disgraceful

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - December 13, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

President Donald Trump took his fevered debasement of the presidency to new lows Tuesday, attacking a U.S. senator on Twitter by suggesting she “would do anything” for campaign cash.

The president said in his post: “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump.”

Trump made his claim after several of the women who have accused him of sexual assault in the past held a press conference on Monday to demand accountability, and Gillibrand called on him to resign.

Read more at The Denver Post.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
December 13, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Stapleton fights to save employees’ pension

Colorado Editorials
December 12, 2017 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Palisade’s pot income says rethink question

Colorado Editorials
December 12, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Supreme Court can’t define ‘art’ in Colorado cake shop case

The Denver Post Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Colorado Springs Gazette: Stapleton fights to save employees' pension

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *