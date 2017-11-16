The Denver Post: Steve Lebsock alone is responsible for his behavior

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Rep. Steve Lebsock is trying to distract the public from multiple complaints that he made overt and aggressive sexual advances, often in a professional setting, that if true cross the line of appropriate behavior in the workplace.

Coloradans shouldn’t be diverted from focusing on the underlying issue here. Lebsock is very much a public official, subject to scrutiny for his behavior because of the power granted him. Three women have come forward to The Denver Post and named Lebsock as a source of sexual harassment in the General Assembly. Others have shared their stories anonymously.

