   
Thursday, November 16, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Denver Post: Steve Lebsock alone is responsible for his behavior

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Lebsock-Dems.jpg
State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, visits with fellow Democrats at the state party's reorganization meeting on Saturday, March 11, at the Marriott Denver City Center. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman)State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, visits with fellow Democrats at the state party’s reorganization meeting on Saturday, March 11, at the Marriott Denver City Center. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman)

Rep. Steve Lebsock is trying to distract the public from multiple complaints that he made overt and aggressive sexual advances, often in a professional setting, that if true cross the line of appropriate behavior in the workplace.

Coloradans shouldn’t be diverted from focusing on the underlying issue here. Lebsock is very much a public official, subject to scrutiny for his behavior because of the power granted him. Three women have come forward to The Denver Post and named Lebsock as a source of sexual harassment in the General Assembly. Others have shared their stories anonymously.

Read more at The Denver Post

The Denver Post Editorial Board

