The Denver Post: A smart shift on mental health for our veterans

November 14, 2017

Most of us have little idea the horrors of combat facing men and women in our armed forces. But the high suicide rates and mental health problems that war too often bestows upon the strongest and bravest among us cry out for attention.

Last week, as the nation celebrated its veterans, we were pleased to see a bill advancing in Washington that would make it easier for more troops to be screened for mental health issues and properly treated for problems.

House Resolution 918, sponsored by Colorado’s Mike Coffman, the Republican congressman from Aurora, won unanimous passage in the House and is headed to the Senate, where we hope it receives similar treatment.

