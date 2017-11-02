   
The Denver Post: As we mourn another terror attack, a call for traditional American justice

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - November 2, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

APTOPIX-Bike-Path-Att_Prat-1-1280x850.jpg
A photo of Sayfullo Saipov is displayed at a news conference at One Police Plaza Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. Saipov is accused of driving a truck on a bike path that killed several and injured others Tuesday near One World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Once again Americans mourn the destruction of lives wrought by a twisted ideologue beholden to fantastically evil interpretations of Islam. A 29-year-old immigrant from Uzbekistan drove a rented truck down a bike path in Manhattan, killing eight and injuring others. As if to punctuate the overall impotence of his misguided cause, the killer, Sayfullo Saipov, stumbled around afterwards shouting “Allahu akbar” while brandishing a measly pellet gun and a toy used to fire balls of paint.

No God of consequence enough to be called great that we know of would approve of such a hateful and cowardly sin against humanity. What a pathetic excuse for a human being is Saipov.

After the massacre in Las Vegas, we joined many in calling for restraint from politics in the early part of the investigation. Much remained unknown about the Vegas shooter then, but with Saipov, it’s easy to connect the dots.

The Denver Post Editorial Board

