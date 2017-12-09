 Denver Post: Lori Saine and Congress need a concealed-carry refresher course - Colorado Politics
   
Saturday, December 9, 2017
Colorado Editorials

Denver Post: Lori Saine and Congress need a concealed-carry refresher course

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - December 9, 2017

Carrying a loaded gun is a huge responsibility. Let’s hope that lesson sank in for state Rep. Lori Saine, who spent a night in jail after officials said she attempted to carry a loaded handgun through security at Denver International Airport.

Many people lose items to the Transportation Security Administration because of absentmindedness — pocketknives in a backpack, mace on a keychain, or even nail clippers in a cosmetic bag.

But to forget the location of a loaded gun — or worse, to intentionally attempt to bring it into the secure area of an airport — is inexcusable.

Saine’s run-in with law enforcement is exactly the type of behavior states across the nation have tried to curb by requiring that those hoping to carry a concealed gun in public undergo some sort of vetting and permitting process. The Weld County Republican has a Colorado concealed-carry permit, but must not have been paying attention during her classes.

Read more at denverpost.com

 

