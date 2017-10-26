The Denver Post: Jeff Flake’s inspiring challenge to fellow Republicans

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - October 26, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

For those seeking a return to honor, civility and truthfulness to the White House, Jeff Flake’s speech from the Senate floor this week inspires. More to the point, it was gratifying to hear the Arizona senator rightly and wonderfully challenge those best able to resist the scourge of the Trump presidency: his Republican colleagues.

For months, too many have kept too quiet, a mistake Flake called “a compromise of our moral authority” and a dangerous acceptance of a “new normal” antithetical to the American system, pinning the problem “with the tone set at the top.”

Without naming the president, Flake called for his colleagues to stand up to and against Donald Trump’s “reckless provocations,” made “most often for the pettiest and most personal reasons, reasons having nothing to do with the fortunes of the people that we have been elected to serve. None of these appalling features of our current politics should ever be regarded as normal.”

