The Denver Post: Hickenlooper’s decision on Brownstein rightly avoids appearance of impropriety

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - November 30, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

Colorado Gov. John HickenlooperIn this May 7, 2015, file photo, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks to reporters in his office at the state Capitol in Denver. Hickenlooper is going to get married. Spokeswoman Kathy Green said Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015 that Hickenlooper and girlfriend Robin Pringle became engaged over the holidays. The 37-year-old Pringle is the vice president of corporate development for Liberty Media Corp. in Englewood. No wedding date has been set. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Gov. John Hickenlooper is doing the right thing in jettisoning his administration’s $210,000-a-year contract with the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck following the announcement his chief of staff is rejoining the firm.

Elected officials and public employees are stewards of taxpayer dollars and thus must avoid even the appearance of impropriety when it comes to awarding government contracts. It’s easy to imagine scenarios where a state employee or politician could play a role in awarding a multimillion-dollar contract to a company and be rewarded in short order with a high-paying job at the firm.

 The good news is that Colorado laws are designed to prevent just such misdeeds, and we have no fears that Hickenlooper’s chief of staff has been involved in such quid-pro-quo dealings.
The Denver Post Editorial Board

