The Denver Post: How to handle groping allegations against Rep. Paul Rosenthal?

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - November 20, 2017 - Updated: 7 hours ago

Once again we face a disturbing story about a Colorado lawmaker who crossed the line of appropriate behavior.

Rep. Paul Rosenthal, a Democrat from Denver, is accused of touching the inner thigh and bottom of a man in his mid-20s at a fundraising event for another candidate in 2012. Denver Post reporter John Frank reported Wednesday that Thomas Cavaness, now 29, filed an official complaint this week against Rosenthal, who is 49.

Cavaness said Rosenthal attempted to kiss him later that same night and that the unwanted sexual advances made him feel uncomfortable. If true, Rosenthal’s actions were inappropriate and he should take responsibility and apologize.