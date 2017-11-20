   
Monday, November 20, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Denver Post: How to handle groping allegations against Rep. Paul Rosenthal?

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - November 20, 2017 - Updated: 7 hours ago

rosenthal-800.jpg
State Rep. Paul Rosenthal, D-Denver, at the Colorado Remembers 9/11 VIP reception in Denver, September 11, 2016. (Pat Duncan/The Colorado Statesman)State Rep. Paul Rosenthal, D-Denver, at the Colorado Remembers 9/11 VIP reception in Denver, September 11, 2016. (Pat Duncan/The Colorado Statesman)

Once again we face a disturbing story about a Colorado lawmaker who crossed the line of appropriate behavior.

Rep. Paul Rosenthal, a Democrat from Denver, is accused of touching the inner thigh and bottom of a man in his mid-20s at a fundraising event for another candidate in 2012. Denver Post reporter John Frank reported Wednesday that Thomas Cavaness, now 29, filed an official complaint this week against Rosenthal, who is 49.

Cavaness said Rosenthal attempted to kiss him later that same night and that the unwanted sexual advances made him feel uncomfortable. If true, Rosenthal’s actions were inappropriate and he should take responsibility and apologize.
Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 20, 2017 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Sleepless in GJ

Colorado Editorials
November 20, 2017 The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

Steamboat Today: A creative approach to West Lincoln Park

Colorado Editorials
November 20, 2017 The Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: City needs red light cameras for safety

The Denver Post Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUniversity of Colorado plans $15,000 online degree programs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *