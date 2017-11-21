Colorado Editorials
The Denver Post: GOP tax plan has become an accounting lie told to American taxpayers
Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - November 21, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago
When we endorsed the GOP tax reform plan two weeks ago, we had the basic expectation that Republicans would be intellectually honest in their pursuit of a lower corporate tax rate and a more fair individual tax code.
Sadly, we assumed too much.
Instead of making the hard decisions when looking to make the proposed tax overhaul feasible under federal budget needs, Republicans turned to a tried-and-true legislative gimmick — the sunset provision.
Unable to keep their tax giveaway within the massive limits of $1.4 trillion over a decade, Republicans amended the House plan to make many of the proposed reductions in individual tax rates temporary.