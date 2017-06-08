The Denver Post editorial: Hickenlooper right to shame lawmakers avoiding honest budgeting

Gov. John Hickenlooper is right to shame lawmakers who delayed implementation dates on bills to avoid having to include funding in the budget before the bill can become law.

“We have concerns that the bill’s full and true impact on the state budget was not fully transparent,” Hickenlooper wrote in letters explaining why he wouldn’t sign Senate Bill 12 and Senate Bill 19. Without his signature and absent a veto, the bills will automatically become law on Saturday.

But Hickenlooper put lawmakers in coming sessions on notice: “We expect that future legislation not contain ‘work-around’ language to the annual appropriations process — whether by delays of implementation dates several years out, use of unnecessarily optional or permissive bill language or other tactics that may veil a bill’s true cost to taxpayers.”

We agree.

