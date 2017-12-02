The Denver Post: Ditch parent-teacher conferences in Commerce City schools - Colorado Politics

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - December 2, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

After struggling for years, most schools in Adams County School District 14 are showing significant signs of improvement, according to state testing and performance metrics.

It’s the beginning of a welcome turnaround for a 7,500-student district where student performance has lagged behind other school districts in the state. But such improvements come with a price — the district implemented major changes as part of a state-mandated improvement plan and understandably some parents, teachers and students are feeling the pressures.

Chalkbeat reporter Yesenia Robles reported that the decision by Superintendent Javier Abrego to stop setting aside days of the school year for parent-teacher conferences and instead have classroom instruction on those days has come under fire.

Engaging parents or guardians in their children’s education is a critical piece of improving student performance. If students who are behind are going to catch up — and defeat the stubborn learning gap that exists in our society — then education must not stop when the school bell rings but continue at home on weekdays and weekends.

Read more at denverpost.com