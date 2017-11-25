The Denver Post: If CHIP dies, children will, too

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - November 25, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Colorado officials have drafted a letter warning tens of thousands of state residents that the children in their care may soon lose coverage under the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP. It’s a sad message, and a sad testament to Congress’ inability to set aside partisan politics long enough to help protect the most vulnerable among us.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill failed to renew funding for CHIP by Sept. 30, and unless they act soon, states will run out of money for the program by next spring at the latest. Colorado’s funds would be depleted by Jan. 31, a reality that’s prompted the state’s Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to prepare an early warning to the families of recipients. It’s scheduled to go in the mail this week if funding is not renewed.

“Ask your doctor’s or dentist’s office for the names of the private insurance plans they accept,” the letter states. “Write this information down in case you need to shop for a private insurance plan.”

Therein lies the problem: CHIP was established 20 years ago to help families who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but don’t earn enough to obtain private insurance that doesn’t bust their household budget. It was a success in that regard, helping lower the share of uninsured children from close to 14 percent in 1997 to 4.9 percent in 2015, when it was last renewed by Congress.

