The Denver Post: Americans deserve better gun laws

Author: The Denver Post Editorial Board - November 7, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

Once again our country mourns loss of life at the hands of an unbalanced gunman armed and outfitted as if for war. Once again, we see little hope for action. Meanwhile, we grieve the deaths of 26 churchgoers in a tiny Texas community, and look with scorn upon the shooter, who also injured at least 20 others.

Police say a domestic situation motivated the killer, Devin Patrick Kelley, 26. Not animus toward another race. Not hostility toward religion. Kelley sent threatening messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church, but wasn’t even there during Kelley’s rampage.

Kelley, court-martialed and discharged from the Air Force on charges of assaulting his wife and child, was able to assemble his arsenal due to a tragic Air Force error.

