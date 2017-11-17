Denver Mayor Hancock touts efficient city government on national TV

Author: Adam McCoy - November 17, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock took to the national airwaves this week, boasting about the speed and efficiency of his city government and talking up the city’s bid for Amazon HQ2.

The Mile High City’s chief executive was featured on “CBS This Morning’s American Voices” series, which examines how national issues are playing out at a local level.

The five-minute segment focused on Hancock’s Denver Peak Academy, which trains employees to improve how government runs and boasts saving the city roughly $22.5 million. It also touched on the city’s affordable housing efforts including a $150 million housing fund, which through developer fees and increased property taxes will support new or preserve existing affordable housing, and renter eviction assistance. The “CBS This Morning” crew was most impressed by the 20-minute wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles, down from 80 minutes.

A smiling Hancock also talked Denver traffic, growing up in a large family with nine siblings and overcoming adversity.

“There’s a line in one of Will Smith’s movies, simply, ‘When you want something, go after and get it, period,’” Hancock said. “I don’t know where that resiliency came from within me. Maybe it was watching my mother try to raise 10 children as a single parent, going through the difficulty that she went through that really gave it to me to say, ‘We’re going to fight. I don’t want to come back here, and I want to make her proud.’”

On Amazon, Hancock said, “We’re going to put our best foot forward. At the end of the day, we’re going to continue to be Denver regardless of what happens.”

Watch Hancock’s full interview here.