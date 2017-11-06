   
Hot Sheet

Denver Mayor Hancock busts a move to kick off art week

The "heart and soul" of Denver, second-term Denver Mayor Michael Hancock works at his desk in his office at the City and County Building Friday, May 27. (Bernard Grant/The Colorado Statesman)The “heart and soul” of Denver, second-term Denver Mayor Michael Hancock works at his desk in his office at the City and County Building. (Bernard Grant/The Colorado Statesman)

It’s art week in Denver, so naturally Mayor Michael Hancock cut a rug in front of the media during a hip-hop lesson last week.

Westword’s Kyle Harris detailed the awkward start (his words, not ours) to the nine-day celebration of Denver arts and culture on Thursday.

Then came the event that all of us suckers in the media had come for: the mayor learning hip-hop dance moves from internationally renowned French artist Salah. “We’re gonna pop it,” quipped (CEO of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Janice) Sinden, as the dancer came to the front of the crowd.

Then Salah, who said he was enthusiastic that he was teaching a mayor how to dance for the first time, gave both Hancock and Sinden a few moves to try out. They struggled with their jackets and chortled as their bodies tried to keep up.

Denver Arts Week kicked off Friday and runs through Nov. 11. The week includes a slew of events you can find here, but also includes Imagine 2020 where the City Council is challenged to “infuse arts and culture” into council districts.

“At its core, IMAGINE 2020 is about creating arts and cultural opportunities for all Denver residents and visitors to enjoy right in their communities.” Hancock said in a statement.

Denver Arts & Venues has provided the council members with $2,020 to find artists, organizations or programs and bring arts and culture to the city. Community Zumba, a live performance by Latin Sol and a cross-cultural dance celebration at two elementary schools are among the events scheduled.

Click here for a list of events in Denver council districts.

