Denver education center for people with Down syndrome gets $1 million boost

Author: Joey Bunch - November 21, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

An educational center in Denver for people with Down syndrome has received an amazing display of heart and generosity. The Salah Foundation gave $1 million to the Colorado-based Global Down Syndrome Foundation during a gala this month.

That donation is to be followed by matching grants.

“We are thrilled to support the work of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation as they continue to create extraordinary change in the lives of people with Down syndrome and their families,” Noreen Salah Burpee, executive director of The Salah Foundation, said in a statement. “We hope that others will follow suit and open their hearts and wallets to this important project.”

The Salah Foundation supports “education, medical research, community development and self-sufficiency programs aimed at the economically disadvantaged, the young, the elderly and the disabled.”

“We are so grateful for The Salah Foundation and Noreen for making this generous and impactful gift to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation,” said John C. McGinley, the actor who played Dr. Cox on “Scrubs” and Stanley on “Stan Against Evil,” as well as a Global Down Syndrome Foundation board member. “The team at Global works hard and is truly delivering for the Down syndrome community. This will allow them to reach even more people.”

McGinley participated in the gala and fashion show at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel this month, where the announcement was made. An audience of about 1,300 mingled with celebrities, including Quincy Jones, Jamie Foxx, DeOndra Dixon, Marisa Tomei, Joe Manganiello, John C. McGinley, Matt Dillon and Eva Longoria.

With a goal of opening during the last six months of next year. the education center would be located in near the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s new international headquarters in Denver’s Cherry Creek North shopping district.

Colorado Politics told our readers last month about the internationally renowned research being led by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation with its partners that include Colorado’s Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and the Anna and John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome.