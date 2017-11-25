   
Saturday, November 25, 2017
Denver coffee shop covers up “white coffee” tag, hundreds plan to protest business amid gentrification controversy

Author: Joe Rubino, The Denver Post - November 25, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

ink-vandalized.jpg
(Lindsay Bartlett, The Denver Post) The ink! Coffee location at 2851 Larimer St. in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood was vandalized overnight Wednesday.

City of Denver crews covered up graffiti on the front of the ink! Coffee shop in Five Points as anti-gentrification protesters looked on Friday afternoon. The red-brown paint quickly obscured black letters reading “white coffee” as a worker rolled it onto the storefront under the watch of a Denver police officer.

For the protesters, ink’s most recent ad campaign — a sandwich board sign reading “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014” that set off a social media firestorm Wednesday after being spotted outside the business and may have motivated the building’s vandalism that night— will not be so easily erased.

“There is nothing funny about what these folks did,” Five Points resident Musa Bailey said of the sign ink later called a bad joke in an apology shared on social media. “If you don’t understand the weight of that word in this neighborhood, we don’t want you down here.”

