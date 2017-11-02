Denver’s climate goals to be aired out in church Thursday evening

Author: Joey Bunch - November 2, 2017 - Updated: 9 hours ago

Denver’s climate goals is the topic of a community meeting at Shorter Community AME Church Thursday night.

Organizers cited disagreements over Denver’s proposed Green Roof Initiative, but organizers said the forum would address an even boulder proposal, move the city to 100 percent renewable energy.

A handful of Colorado cites have adopted such proposals. And Democratic gubernatorial candidates Michael Johnston and Jared Polis have made a 2040 goal part of their campaign platforms.

A panel will discuss Denver’s 80×50 Climate Action Report, which calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent by 2050.

You can read the report by clicking here.

The city is asking residents to take a survey about the plan online before Nov. 23.

Tom Herod, a climate and policy analyst for the Denver Department of Environmental Health, will lead the panel made up of Wendy Howell from Colorado Working Families, Adrienne Dorsey, executive Director of GRID Alternatives in Colorado, and Pastor Timothy Tyler from Shorter Community AME Church.

The discussion is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church located at 3100 Richard Allen Court in Denver.

The event is co-hosted by the Sierra Club Denver Metro Network, Shorter Community AME Church, Colorado Working Families and Grid Alternatives.