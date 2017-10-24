Denver child-welfare caseworkers couldn’t produce background checks during audit

Author: Adam McCoy - October 24, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

Denver Human Services couldn’t provide background check documentation for more than half of child welfare caseworkers during a recent review, according to a city auditor report.

The audit, conducted by City Auditor Timothy O’Brien’s office, looked at how well Denver Human Services (DHS) and the Child Welfare and Adult Protection Division were adhering to regulations and maintaining records.

However, during the audit, officials discovered that of a sample of 60 caseworkers reviewed, 57 percent had missing or incomplete documentation of their background checks. And, documents weren’t consistent on which checks were required and which were completed.

Yet, DHS officials say they are confident all child welfare workers have current, completed background checks and have addressed any documentation issues.

“All child welfare employees receive annual background checks which exceeds what is required by either the city or state,” Human Services Executive Director Don Mares. “In April 2016, our Human Resources Division implemented changes to further tighten our documentation process around background checks and education qualifications.”

Due to the nature of caseworkers’ work — investigating reports of physical child abuse, sexual child abuse and child neglect — it’s especially important to conduct thorough background checks, the auditor’s office said.

“Those who protect our smallest citizens and our aging loved ones must be held to high standards, and that includes proof of background checks,” O’Brien said in a statement. “Denver Human Services needs to ensure work is documented and effective to make sure no vulnerable children fall through the cracks.”

DHS said it has already implemented changes to address documentation of background checks.

The audit also found that a couple of Denver Human Services’ initiatives haven’t been effective including a policy which called for caseworkers to automatically investigate referrals of abuse or neglect for children younger than 5 years old, and cases where there have been two prior referrals involving the family within a 14-month period; and a program aimed at preventing child abuse or neglect before it happens. Poor policy development/staff training and gaps in identification of “well-defined target population” were to blame respectively for the initiatives’ failures.

“Inconsistent application of this policy could keep caseworkers from addressing the risks for the children it was designed to protect,” O’Brien said. “Improper implementation of programs could waste limited resources better used to help these children.”

DHS said the initiatives have helped more than 400 families that would not have otherwise been reached.