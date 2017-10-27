Denver auditor offers a heads-up on who’ll get scrutiny in 2018

Author: Dan Njegomir - October 27, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

If only the IRS were so considerate: Denver Auditor Timothy O’Brien gave fair warning this week as to what areas of Denver government he will train his sights on next. His office has released his 2018 Audit Plan, which provides an extensive overview of the different agencies, services and activities O’Brien and his staff will scrutinize in the coming year.

Included in the lineup, according to a press release from the auditor’s office : “Use-of-force policies in public safety, airport financial management practices, homeless policies, property tax processes and Denver’s cybersecurity.”

Here’s more detail on some of the areas of inquiry:

Included in the plan is a second look at the oversight and use of mill levy funds by Rocky Mountain Human Services, Denver’s community centered board designed by the state to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The 2018 Audit Plan includes a possibility of reviewing Denver Human Services’ oversight and monitoring of public funds, as well as the impact of state regulations that will change the way all community centered boards operate. The Auditor also plans to take a close look at Denver’s airport operations. Audit plans include airport security and coordination practices, financial and administration management and revenue-sharing with the Westin Denver International Airport Hotel. Many community members have expressed concern and Auditor O’Brien plans to exercise his ability to audit the airport to make sure the organization is using tax dollars effectively. Additionally, Auditor O’Brien plans to look into homeless services in Denver. The audit might include an analysis of the effects of certain social policies and might also assess the resources dedicated to addressing homelessness and the collaboration among agencies citywide.

How does O’Brien decide who goes under the microscope? The press announcement says he “considered input about the city’s risks from a wide range of sources and people.”

Get all the details by browsing the audit plan; here’s the link again.