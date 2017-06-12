Denver attorney Brad Levin joins crowded Democratic primary field for Colorado attorney general

Attorney Brad Levin, a Denver Democrat, plans to announce on Monday that he’s getting in the race for Colorado’s attorney general in next year’s election, he told Colorado Politics.

“The office of attorney general should be about protecting all Coloradans, no matter what their station in life may be,” Levin said. “My 35-year legal practice has been about helping individuals, families, and businesses in situations where the odds were stacked against them.”

Levin, a founder of Denver firm Levin Sitcoff, has spent his career representing people and businesses in disputes with insurance companies, he said.

“It’s time the attorney general’s office puts the people of Colorado ahead of politics,” Levin said in a statement. “Colorado deserves an attorney general who will give our citizens a voice and who will be invested in the important work of the office, rather than using it as a stepping stone for further elected positions.”

“We need to have change,” he said. “Part of it is that there’s too much politics, and what I want to do is have that office be one that’s representing all he people of the state. I really want to make this an office that really, truly protects people in the state of Colorado.”

Levin is jumping into a large primary field. State Rep. Joe Salazar, a Thornton Democrat, announced in March that he’s running for the office; Phil Weiser, a former dean of the University of Colorado Law School and one-time Obama administration official, joined the race in May; and Michael Dougherty, the deputy district attorney for Jefferson and Gilpin counties, launched his campaign a couple weeks ago.

Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, the Republican incumbent, has been raising money for a reelection bid, but she’s also said she’s considering a run for governor in 2018 and hasn’t formally announced her plans.

Levin boasts the endorsement of former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Jean Dubofsky, who was the first woman on the state’s high court and served as deputy Colorado attorney general before that.

“Brad Levin is extraordinary, and I support him for attorney general,” Dubofsky said in a statement. “To be a great attorney general, you must first be a great attorney; one with values that represent the people of Colorado. That’s exactly who Brad is. He is one of the most caring, hardworking, and successful attorneys I have ever met. We will be in good hands on Brad’s watch.”

“A large part of the ineffectiveness we’ve seen in the attorney general’s office stems from failing to manage the state’s staff of attorneys,” Levin said. “I am the only candidate in the race for attorney general with the necessary private sector experience to address that.”

A Colorado native, Levin got his undergraduate degree at Stanford University and his law degree at Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, where he also taught for a couple years after graduating.

Levin worked for a few years at the beginning of his career at Brownstein Hyatt Farber & Madden — a powerhouse Denver firm, it’s now known as Brownstein Farber Hyatt Schreck — and then at two other firms before founding Levin Sitcoff in 2001, where he currently practices. He’s a member of the Colorado State Commission on Judicial Performance and the Board of Directors of National Jewish Health.

He and his wife, Patti, live in Denver and have three grown children.

