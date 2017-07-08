Democratic county commissioners endorse Jason Crow in 6th Congressional District primary

Four Democratic county commissioners from Arapahoe and Adams counties have endorsed Jason Crow in his run for the 6th Congressional District seat held by Republican Mike Coffman, Crow’s campaign announced Friday.

The county officials throwing their support behind crow are Adams County Commissioners Eva Henry, Steve O’Dorisio and Chaz Tedesco and Arapahoe County Commissioner Bill Holen.

In a joint statement, the commissioners called Crow, one of four Democrats seeking the nomination, the best candidate for the district, which covers parts of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

“He is a dedicated patriot, father and community leader who understands the needs of our community,” the commissioners said. “He knows what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet because he worked minimum wage jobs growing up and worked construction to pay for college. He knows what it’s like to serve his country because he’s served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. And he knows the tough challenges facing parents these days because he’s the dad to two young kids. Jason is running for Congress because his whole life had been dedicated to serving others. We’re endorsing Jason Crow because he’s always gone to the fight and we know he’ll fight for us.”

Crow, an attorney and Army Ranger veteran, served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star for service in combat

“I am honored to receive the support of these dedicated public servants,” Crow said in a statement. “As I have traveled around the district, I’ve had the pleasure of working with them and discussing the needs of their constituents because change has to start at the local level. These commissioners are union members, veterans and business leaders who understand the needs of their communities. I look forward to working with them as we take on Mike Coffman, because the 6th Congressional district deserves a leader who will put their constituents first, instead of party politics.”

The other Democrats in the running for the battleground seat are attorney David Aarestad, a former candidate for the Cherry Creek School Board; Bernie Sanders supporter Gabriel McArthur; and Levi Tillemann, an expert in clean energy technology and former Obama administration official. Tillemann, who announced in May he was exploring whether to get in the race, is formally launching his campaign Sunday at an Ethiopian restaurant in Aurora.