   
Sunday, November 5, 2017
News

Democrat running for treasurer calls out Democratic governor’s PERA plan

Author: Joey Bunch - November 5, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Lebsock-Pipefitters-1.jpg
State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, declares he’s running for state treasurer at the 7th Congressional District Democratic reorganiztion meeting on in March at the Pipefitters Local Union No. 208 hall in Denver. (Photo by Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics) Rep. Steve Lebsock of Thornton, a candidate for state treasurer, is criticizing Gov. John Hickenlooper’s plan to boost […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

News
November 5, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

DHS honors Colorado foster families to raise awareness of the need for more homes

News
November 5, 2017 Lisa Walton

Oil man, voucher proponent Alex Cranberg donates $20,000 to Douglas County school board candidates

News
November 5, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Colorado’s U.S. Rep. Ken Buck bucks the GOP-led Senate in floor speech — take that, Cory Gardner

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and is a two-time Pulitzer finalist. His resume includes covering high school sports, the environment, the casino industry and civil rights in the South, as well as a short stint at CNN.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousColorado state Rep. Clarice Navarro resigning House seat to take Farm Service Agency post with Trump administration