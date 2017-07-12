Democratic Colorado attorney general candidate Michael Dougherty tops $50,000 in fundraising quarter

Prosecutor Michael Dougherty, one of four Democratic candidates for Colorado attorney general in next year’s election, will report raising $51,845 for the just-completed fundraising quarter, his first in the race, according to his campaign.

“You don’t finish marathons by sprinting the first mile,” said Dougherty, the deputy district attorney for Jefferson and Gilpin counties and an ultra-marathon runner, in a statement. “Being the best attorney general for all of Colorado will take hard work.”

Dougherty spent $4,498, leaving $47,347 cash on hand at the end of the quarter on June 30. The first-time candidate plans to report he received contributions from more than 300 donors — 100 of them within the final 48 hours of the fundraising period, his campaign said.

Dougherty is the second attorney general candidate to release his fundraising totals ahead of the campaign finance report filing deadline with the Colorado secretary of state at midnight July 17.

Phil Weiser, a former CU Law School dean and one-time Obama administration official, raised roughly $355,000 in the quarter and had about $335,000 on hand, Colorado Politics was first to report last week. He set a record for donations in a non-election year since the imposition of strict campaign finance limits on state races more than a decade ago.

“Serving as Colorado’s attorney general — the people’s lawyer — is not about who raises the most money or simply complains about today’s problems,” Dougherty said. “It’s about being the best person to protect consumers, promote public safety, and preserve our outdoors. I am proud of the tremendous support that our campaign has generated from everyday, working-class people. They know that I will work tirelessly to tackle inequalities and not shy away from tough challenges.”

The other Democrats running for the chance to challenge the Republican incumbent, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, are state Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton, and Denver attorney Brad Levin, who boasts decades of experience running a law firm.

Coffman has been raising money for a reelection bid but has also said she’s considering a run for governor next year and hasn’t formally announced her plans.