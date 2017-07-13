Democrat Joe Neguse tops $75,000 in contributions for Polis’ 2nd Congressional District seat

Democrat Joe Neguse, the only declared candidate in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, raised $77,594 in his bid to fill the seat Boulder Democrat U.S. Rep. Jared Polis is vacating in order to run for governor, Colorado Politics has learned.

It took the former CU regent just 18 days between declaring his candidacy in mid June and the close of the fundraising quarter at the end of the month.

Neguse received contributions from 267 donors, with 97 percent of them from Colorado, his campaign plans to report to the Federal Election Commission. After spending $4,167, Neguse ended the month with $72,427 cash on hand.

“I’m truly humbled by the support we’ve received from folks across the state, each of whom are helping fuel the grassroots campaign that we are running,” Neguse said in a statement.

“It is time for real change in Washington, D.C., and for a new generation of bold, progressive leaders to fight for our values, and with the help of so many grassroots supporters and community leaders, we intend to do just that.”

The Democratic-leaning district — it hasn’t been represented by a Republican in more than 40 years, although its boundaries have moved around some over the decades — includes Boulder, Larimer and Broomfield counties, along with all or portions of Jefferson, Clear Creek, Eagle, Gilpin, Grand, Summit and Park counties.

Other Democrats who have said they’re considering a run for the seat include gun-control activists Shannon Watts and Ken Toltz, Nederland Mayor Kristopher Larsen, former Boulder Mayor Shaun McGrath and Loveland resident Howard Dotson.

Republicans weighing a bid include former House Minority Leader Brian DelGrosso, former state Rep. B.J. Nikkel, both of Loveland, and former Fort Collins City Councilman Gino Campana.