Democrat Joe Neguse ‘near certain’ to run for Jared Polis’s 2nd District congressional seat

Democrat Joe Neguse, executive director of the state Department of Regulatory Agencies and a former CU regent, is “near certain” to run for the 2nd Congressional District seat held by fellow Democrat Jared Polis, who announced Sunday morning he’s running for governor, according to a top Democratic strategist close to Neguse.

Neguse, the 2014 Democratic nominee for secretary of state, is likely to finalize his decision “sooner rather than later,” the strategist said, and could announce his plans within days.

It could be a crowded primary in the Democratic-leaning district, which includes all or parts of Boulder, Larimer, Broomfield, Jefferson, Clear Creek, Eagle, Gilpin, Grand, Summit and Park counties. Just hours after Polis said he’s running for governor, Colorado Politics was first to report, businessman and gun-control activist Ken Toltz, the Democratic nominee in 2000 in the 6th Congressional District, said he’s likely running.

Neguse, 33, is no stranger to the 2nd Congressional District’s voters, having won election to a six-year term representing the district as a CU regent in 2008 — albeit when the seat had somewhat different boundaries prior to the most recent redistricting. He was only the second African-American to win a seat on the Board of Regents, which oversees the CU system and its $3.4 billion budget.

Along with state Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and state Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, Neguse in 2006 co-founded New Era Colorado, a left-leaning nonprofit dedicated to encouraging youngsters to register to vote and cast ballots.

The son of Eritrean immigrants, Neguse grew up in Highlands Ranch and graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he served as student body president, and CU Law School, where he was class president. An attorney, he practiced law at Holland & Hart, the state’s largest law firm, before Gov. John Hickenlooper named him to run DORA two years ago.

With some 600 employees and an $87 million budget, DORA includes the state’s Office of Consumer Counsel, Civil Rights Division and the Public Utilities Commission, as well as six other division regulating everything from banking and insurance to real estate and financial services.

Neguse has twice been named the Colorado Democratic Party’s “rising star” — in 2010 and 2015 — and won a spot on the Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Stars list four years in a row, from 2012 to 2015.

While Polis has been publicly weighing a gubernatorial bid for months, Sunday’s announcement sent current and potential politicians scrambling at the prospect of running for a congressional without an incumbent on the ticket — the first open seat in the state since Polis won the same seat in 2008 after then-U.S. Rep. Mark Udall declined to seek reelection so he could mount his successful run for the U.S. Senate.

Through its various configurations over the years, the Boulder-centric 2nd District hasn’t been represented by a Republican in more than four decades. Before Udall and Polis, its Democratic representatives were Tim Wirth, first elected in 1974, and David Skaggs. (Wirth and Udall each went on to serve one term in the U.S. Senate.)

