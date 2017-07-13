Democrat Jason Crow raises more than $300,000 in bid to unseat Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman

Jason Crow, a Democrat trying to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, will report raising $300,481 in the most recent fundraising period, Colorado Politics has learned.

Crow’s campaign said he received contributions from more than 1,100 donors, with 80 percent of his fundraising total from Colorado. After spending $53,203, the first-time candidate plans to report $247,278 cash on hand at the end of June.

The attorney and decorated Army Ranger veteran launched his campaign on April 11, just over a week into the second quarter. Crow is one of four Democrats running in next year’s primary for the chance to challenge Coffman, who was elected in November to his fifth term in the suburban battleground district.

“I am humbled by and grateful for the encouragement and support,” Crow said in a statement. “I am even more proud of the level of grassroots engagement, both financially and on the campaign trail. We are building a big tent and this showing of support from Coloradans across the political spectrum goes to show that folks are ready to put our country ahead of politics. I am extremely grateful to my supporters and their efforts to bring new leadership to the 6th Congressional District.”

Reports from the second quarter are due to the Federal Election Commission by July 15. Crow’s detailed campaign finance report wasn’t yet available.

Two of the Democrats running for the seat — attorney David Aarestad and Bernie Sanders supporter Gabriel McArthur — hadn’t filed their second-quarter reports or released their fundraising totals by Thursday morning. Neither had Coffman, who reported raising $352,856 — including $32,362 left over from his last campaign — in the first quarter with $253,076 on hand.

Democrat Levi Tillemann, an author and clean-energy expert, officially entered the race on Sunday after spending nearly two months “testing the waters” with an exploratory committee. While he accumulated tens of thousands of dollars in commitments from supporters via online fundraising sites before flipping the switch on his campaign, Tillemann told Colorado Politics he doesn’t plan to submit a campaign finance report until Oct. 15, when the third-quarter filing is due.

Coffman has fended off challenges from former Democratic state lawmakers Joe Miklosi, Andrew Romanoff and Morgan Carroll, respectively, in the past three elections. In the month after Crow entered the race, national election forecasters moved the seat from “leans Republican” to “toss-up,” citing the national political mood and Crow’s status as a combat veteran in a district where Coffman has had a monopoly on that claim.