Democrat Jared Polis launches site linking GOP gubernatorial candidate Tom Tancredo with Donald Trump

Author: Ernest Luning - November 9, 2017 - Updated: 12 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, a Democrat running for governor of Colorado, on Thursday launched an attack tying Tom Tancredo to President Donald Trump, charging the GOP gubernatorial candidate and Trump are “ideologically one and the same” — but far from rejecting the attack, Tancredo fired back, calling Polis “just another whiny liberal elite.”

“Stop Tom Tancredo from bringing Trump’s values to Colorado,” reads the site, which includes links to articles describing Tancredo’s hardline immigration policies and labelling the former five-term congressman a “white nationalist apologist.”

A CNN story about Tancredo’s 2007 suggestion that the United States should threaten to bomb the Muslim holy sites of Mecca and Medina in order to deter an attack by Islamic fundamentalists is one of several videos appearing on the site. Tancredo, who was running for president at the time, refused to back down.

“With his own words supporting white nationalist groups and his radical, right-wing agenda, Tancredo is unabashedly seeking to bring Trump-style politics here to Colorado,” Polis campaign spokeswoman Mara Sheldon said. “His record and words speak for themselves.”

In a release announcing the site, Sheldon linked to a Tancredo presidential campaign ad putting the blame for terrorist attacks on some immigrants and a CBS News story recounting how Tancredo once called on President Barack Obama to go “back” to Kenya, among other instances when Tancredos’ remarks generated controversy.

Tancredo, who had a reputation as one the country’s most prominent critics of illegal immigration years before Trump called for building a wall on the Mexican border, swung back at Polis.

“Just another whiny liberal elite who wants to open our borders, strip us of our Second Amendment, raise our taxes and turn off the power on Colorado’s flourishing energy industry,” Tancredo told Colorado Politics. “If he can’t take the heat, he should stop throwing fire bombs.”

Polis is one of seven Democrats and Tancredo is one of 10 Republicans running for the office held by Gov. John Hickenlooper, a term-lmited Democrat.

State Democrats put up a similar website linking U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman to Trump at the height of last year’s race between Coffman and Democratic challenger Morgan Carroll in the battleground 6th Congressional District. Coffman responded by reiterating a pledge to “stand up to either Donald Trump or Hilary Clinton when it’s what’s best for the country” and lashed Carroll for her allegiance to Clinton.

Trump lost Colorado to Clinton by about 5 points a few months later, but Coffman went on to win election to a fifth term by a wider margin in what had been billed as one of the most hard-fought races in the country.