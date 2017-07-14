Colorado State Sen. Dominick Moreno, a Democrat hoping to replace U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter in Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, will report raising nearly $85,000 in his first fundraising period, Colorado Politics has learned.

Moreno, who announced his campaign at the end of May and had just five weeks left in the fundraising quarter, received financial support from over 380 individuals with an average donation amount below $225.

Moreno, from Commerce City, jumped into the race after Perlmutter, a Democrat, announced that he would run for governor. Perlmutter this week bowed out of the gubernatorial race, through he said he would not run for re-election to Congress.

Moreno is one of three Democrats in Jefferson and Adams counties running in next year’s primary.

“The momentum behind our campaign has been tremendous,” Moreno said in a statement. “Our strong start will allow me to continue sharing our message with the hard-working people of Adams and Jefferson counties. Congress needs to know that we — everyday folks who just want government to work again — are still worth fighting for.”

John Salsbury, a Moreno campaign consultant, called the fundraising impressive, given the short time Moreno had to raise money in the remainder of the quarter.

“This shows Dominick’s campaign has momentum and a message that is resonating with the people of Colorado’s 7th Congressional District,” Salsbury said. “We have a long road ahead and Dom is determined to not settle for politics as usual.”

Reports are due to the Federal Election Commission by July 15. Moreno’s detailed campaign finance report was not yet available.

The other two Democrats running for the seat are Rep. Brittany Pettersen and Sen. Andy Kerr, who are both from Lakewood.

Pettersen earlier this week reported raising more than $170,000 in her first fundraising period. Her campaign said fundraising was restricted by her work in the legislature this year, with more than 80 percent of donations coming after the conclusion of the legislative session in May.

Kerr’s campaign had not filed his report or released his fundraising totals by early Friday afternoon.

The Republican field for the 7th Congressional District is still shaping up. While the district favors Democrats, there is a large amount of unaffiliated voters that could hand the right Republican candidate a win.