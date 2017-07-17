Former state Treasurer Cary Kennedy, a Democrat running for governor, is reporting raising $343,000 in her first fundraising period.

The campaign said that 92 percent of contributors reside in Colorado. Kennedy received contributions from 34 of the state’s 64 counties. The campaign received 1,705 donations, more than half of which were under $100.

Kennedy announced her campaign in April with the hopes of replacing Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term limited after next year.

Kennedy is one of several Democrats running in a crowded primary field. The race was shaken up last week when U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Arvada announced that he would no longer seek the governor’s office.

Perlmutter’s departure leaves Kennedy in the race along with U.S. Rep. Jared Polis of Boulder, Denver civics leader Noel Ginsburg, and former state Sen. Mike Johnston.

“I am honored to have the support of so many Coloradans across our state,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Thank you to all of my supporters. Together we will work to make sure every Coloradan benefits from the progress we’ve made.”

Reports are due to the state by the end of Monday. Kennedy’s detailed campaign finance report was not immediately available on the secretary of state’s website.

Her campaign pointed to an endorsement by EMILY’s List as a signal of momentum. The organization is the largest that is dedicated to women in politics. Kennedy would be the first woman to serve as governor of Colorado.

Johnston earlier on Monday reported raising more than $300,000 in his second fundraising period. He has close to $1 million in fundraising to boast. Ginsburg filed a report for just under $93,000 in contributions in his second fundraising period. Numbers for Polis were not yet available.

It’s possible that the Democratic field for governor could grow, with Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne rumored as a candidate.

The Republican field for governor includes District Attorney George Brauchler, entrepreneur and former state Rep. Victor Mitchell, and investment banker Doug Robinson, who also happens to be Mitt Romney’s nephew.

The Republican field for governor is expected to grow with state Treasurer Walker Stapleton. Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is also seriously considering a run.