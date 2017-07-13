State Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat hoping to replace U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter in Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, will report raising more than $170,000 in her first fundraising period, Colorado Politics has learned.

Pettersen’s campaign said she received contributions from more than 1,000 donors, with individuals contributing an average of less than $150.

Pettersen, from Lakewood, jumped into the race in April after Perlmutter, a Democrat, announced that he would run for governor. Perlmutter this week bowed out of the gubernatorial race, though he said he would not run for re-election to Congress.

Pettersen is one of three Democrats in Jefferson and Adams counties running in next year’s primary.

“I’m proud that our campaign was able to generate so much early support and enthusiasm in the first quarter and I look forward to taking on Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress,” Pettersen said in a statement. “I know what it takes to win tough campaigns, and I’ll keep working to prove to the voters in Adams and Jefferson County that I’m the right candidate to represent our community in Washington.”

Reports are due to the Federal Election Commission by July 15. Pettersen’s detailed campaign finance report was not yet available.

The other two Democrats running for the seat – state Sens. Andy Kerr of Lakewood and Dominick Moreno of Commerce City – hadn’t filed their reports or released their fundraising totals by late Thursday morning.

Pettersen’s camp said fundraising was restricted by her work in the legislature this year, with more than 80 percent of donations coming after the conclusion of the legislative session in May.

Pettersen boasted an early endorsement from EMILY’s List, which the campaign says gives her strong momentum heading into the second half of the year.

The Republican field for the 7th Congressional District is still shaping up. While the district favors Democrats, there is a large amount of unaffiliated voters that could hand the right Republican candidate a win.