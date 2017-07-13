Democrat Brad Levin tops $115,000 in Colorado attorney general race fundraising

Denver attorney Brad Levin, one of four Democrats running in next year’s Colorado attorney general primary, plans to report raising $116,000 in contributions in the two weeks between launching his campaign and the end of the just-completed fundraising quarter, Colorado Politics has learned.

“I am excited about the enthusiasm behind our campaign’s message to protect the rights of the citizens of Colorado, and I am humbled by the outpouring of bipartisan support I have received,” said Levin, the founder and principle at Denver law firm Levin Sitcoff PC. “Our community knows I will be the kind of attorney general who will unite our state and remove partisan politics from the AG’s office.”

Levin spent less than $1,000, leaving just over $115,000 on hand at the end of the June. More than 90 percent of his contributions are from Colorado donors, his campaign said.

Two other Democrats seeking the nomination have already released their fundraising totals: Phil Weiser, a former CU Law School dean and past Obama administration official, raised roughly $355,000 in the quarter and had about $335,000 on hand, while Jefferson County prosecutor Michael Dougherty raised $51,845 and had $47,347 on hand.

State Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton, the fourth Democrat in the race, told Colorado Politics he doesn’t plan to release his fundraising totals before the deadline to file campaign finance reports with the Colorado secretary of state, at midnight July 17.

Levin said his fundraising numbers and level of in-state support demonstrate that he won’t be beholden to outside special interests.

“The office of attorney general should be about protecting all Coloradans, no matter what their station in life may be,” he said. “My 36-year legal practice has been about helping individuals, families, and businesses in situations where the odds were stacked against them. I’ve stood up for people, I’ve fought for them, and that’s what I’ll do as your attorney general.”

Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, the Republican incumbent, has been raising money for a reelection bid, but she’s also said she’s considering a run for governor in 2018 and hasn’t officially declared her plans.