Democrat Andy Kerr suspends congressional campaign, endorses Ed Perlmutter after he gets back in

State Sen. Andy Kerr, a Lakewood Democrat, withdrew from the 7th Congressional District primary Tuesday morning and threw his support behind U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, the six-term incumbent, who jumped back in the race for his seat a day earlier.

“There’s good reason to be excited about Ed’s decision to run for Congress again,” Kerr said in a video posted to his campaign’s Facebook page. “He’s a true-blue Coloradan that has spent more than a decade in Washington, D.C., fighting for our values and making sure that we have a strong advocate for Jefferson and Adams Counties.

“I know that Ed will continue to push back against President Trump and Paul Ryan’s regressive agenda, and champion progressive solutions. I hope you will join me in supporting him in his re-election.”

Kerr’s fellow Democratic lawmakers state Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, and state Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, suspended their primary campaigns for the seat Monday and endorsed Perlmutter. Former Obama-era ambassador Dan Baer of Arvada, a recent entrant in the primary race, has yet to say whether he’s staying in the race.

Perlmutter upended what had been a crowded primary for the suburban congressional seat when he announced Monday he’d changed his mind and would seek reelection. Perlmutter had left the seat open in April when launched a campaign for governor but dropped that effort in July, saying he lacked “fire in the belly,” although at the time he said he wouldn’t be seeking another term. Colorado Politics was first to report Perlmutter was reconsidering that decision earlier this month.

“Too many politicians forget the people who they’re supposed to be fighting for,” Kerr said in his announcement Tuesday. “I never will.”

Kerr is term-limited representing Jefferson County’s Senate District 22.