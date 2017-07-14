Colorado State Sen. Andy Kerr, a Democrat hoping to replace U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter in Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, will report raising more than $104,000 in his first fundraising period, Colorado Politics has learned.

The campaign says fundraising was driven by grassroots and in-state donations, with 536 donors. More than 85 percent came from within Colorado. Almost three-fourths of the donations were under $100, according to the campaign.

Kerr, from Lakewood, jumped into the race after Perlmutter, a Democrat, announced that he would run for governor. Perlmutter this week bowed out of the gubernatorial race, through he said he would not run for re-election to Congress.

Kerr is one of three Democrats in Jefferson and Adams counties running in next year’s primary.

“I’m pleased with where we are, and we met our goals for this early stage of the campaign,” Kerr said in a statement. “I’m especially proud of the number of small donations – we are a grassroots campaign that represents the working families of Jefferson and Adams counties. I’m a teacher, not a D.C. insider, and most of my contributions reflect that. I’m happy that our support comes from the community I’ll represent.”

Kerr pointed to his roots as a public school teacher.

“I support Andy because I’ve known him for a long time and I know he will fight for kids and families like ours in Washington, D.C.,” said former Jefferson County School Board Chair Lesley Dahlkemper. “His work ethic, his dedication to this community, and his belief in public service, means Andy Kerr is the person we want representing us in Congress – because his values reflect our values.”

Reports are due to the Federal Election Commission by July 15. Kerr’s detailed campaign finance report was not yet available.

The other two Democrats running for the seat are Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood and Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City.

Pettersen earlier this week reported raising more than $170,000 in her first fundraising period. Her campaign said fundraising was restricted by her work in the legislature this year, with more than 80 percent of donations coming after the conclusion of the legislative session in May.

Moreno earlier on Friday reported raising nearly $85,000 in his first fundraising period.

Kerr said 88 percent of the total he raised was accomplished after the legislative session ended in May.

The Republican field for the 7th Congressional District is still shaping up. While the district favors Democrats, there is a large amount of unaffiliated voters that could hand the right Republican candidate a win.