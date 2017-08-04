Defenders of young immigrant ‘DREAMERS’ will meet press in Denver

Obamacare isn’t the only legacy of the previous administration that President Trump seeks to dismantle; there’s also DACA. That stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a policy implemented by the Obama administration in 2012 that allows undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors to receive a renewable, two-year timeout from the threat of deportation. It also allows them to work legally in the U.S.

DACA’s premise is that the children of undocumented families — often called DREAMERS, an acronym based on a related policy initiative — didn’t choose to come here yet grew up here and now are de facto Americans. The program has rankled many Republicans who say it flouts immigration law and encourages more illegal immigration. The administration is said to be scrutinizing the program; as a candidate, Trump had said he would end DACA.

Next Wednesday in Denver, some of Colorado’s Democratic political luminaries will join some business leaders at a press conference calling on the president and Congress to keep DACA in place. The event is coordinated by FWD.us, a tech industry-backed national group that supports immigration and calls for immigration reform that keeps the door open.

Colorado 2nd Congressional District Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, Democratic Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are among the notables expected at the press conference. The Colorado Business Roundtable will serve as co-host with FWD.us.

An FWD.us press release announcing the press conference promises:

Lawmakers and business leaders will also discuss important contributions Dreamers have made to our communities, the devastating impact of a potential DACA repeal, and the need for the bipartisan DREAM Act, which would create a legalization process for roughly two million hardworking young people who arrived in the United States as minors.

…And adds:

Colorado is home to more than 17,000 DACA recipients, most of whom are gainfully employed or enrolled in school. Beyond the devastating moral consequences, eliminating the DACA program would remove almost 800,000 workers from the U.S. workforce at a cost of $460 billion in national GDP lost over the next decade, and Colorado’s economy would lose a devastating $857 million dollars over the same period.

It will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the ICOSA Event Center, 4100 Jackson Street in Denver.