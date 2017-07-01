D/CO adds creative muscle to political, corporate services with Abbie Meyer

Fast-rising political (and corporate) consulting firm D/CO added a team member this week, Abbie Meyer. The Denver-based. Colorado Springs-connected firm says Meyer handle accounts, client communications and other creative projects as a junior associate.

She brings a background in social services, finishing a master’s degree in social work last year, along with experience in legal, education and nonprofit sectors.

“Meyer has been instrumental in bringing about community change and empowerment by fighting human trafficking on a local and national level, while simultaneously working to break down community barriers through the proactive approach of mentoring,” D/CO said in a statement. “She seeks to strengthen and better the public by working with leaders to advocate change and community development. In addition, Meyer writes and manages a collection of creative blogs.”

D/CO — founded by Kyle Forti and Caleb Bonham and propelled by creative director Sarah Bouma and chief operating officer Lee Hopper — expects Meyer to work on digital projects, grassroots organizing and public relations.

“We thought, ‘How can we make something out of politics?’” Forti said in an article last year in the The Collegian, the newspaper for Hillsdale College, his alma mater. “We wanted to emphasize the business side of politics, highlighting specifically a level of creativity and professionalism for our client, something not seen in the political world.”

Meyer and her husband, Cal, live in Littleton.

“I’m thrilled to officially be a part of the D/CO team and am looking forward to continue helping implement change on both the local and national level, in a way that helps people and their ideas show up well in the world,” Meyer said in a statement. “D/CO is made up of highly accomplished professionals, and I am honored to work alongside them.”

Besides political work, D/CO says it has worked with Fortune 100 companies, nonprofits and international public relations firms. Last year D/CO picked up the 140-client portfolio of Avinova Media Group when founder Jeff Hunt became executive director of the conservative Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University.