   
Friday, October 27, 2017
Jessie Danielson named top legislator for defending developmentally disabled

Author: Joey Bunch - October 27, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

Jessie DanielsonRep. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge. (jessiedanielson.com)

This week Rep. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, was named the legislator of the year by the Developmental Disabilities Resource Center at an event in Lakewood, the House Democratic Press Office said.

The center advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

“I’m grateful for the recognition but even more grateful for the DDRC’s work to expand opportunities for people with disabilities in all areas of Colorado society,” Danielson said in a statement.

In the last session, she sponsored a new law during the 2017 legislative session to protect vulnerable adults from financial exploitation.

In the last session, she sponsored House Bill 1253, which protest at-risk adults from financial exploitation and scams.

Democrats passed the bill out of the House on a party-line vote and the Senate passed it 27-7, before the governor signed the extra protections into law in May.

Danielson is the House speaker pro tempore and vice chair of the House Public Health Care and Human Services Committee.

She was a talked-about option as a Democratic candidate for Congress this year, but in May told Colorado Politics she would run for the state Senate seat being vacated by Cheri Jahn, D-Wheat Ridge, next year. Jahn is term-limited.

previousColorado Cattlemen’s trust gets national recognition in its hometown

