Can’t stop the feeling! Republicans bust a move for the Western Conservative Summit

As the Ambassador of Soul, Colorado’s Biff Gore, performed “Luck Be a Lady Tonight,” a few partisans danced stiffly in front of a stage at the Colorado Convention Center Saturday night at the Western Conservative Summit. But it was a poor reflection of the real dance news from the politically heavy weekend.

Friday and Saturday nights kicked off with what’s likely to be the most awesome video ever for people who live in the small town of Colorado politics. Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute, which puts on the summit, opens the 4-minute video lip-syncing and grooving really, really well to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

The talk of the conference wasn’t Donald Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, or that he played drums like a pro with Gore’s orchestra. It wasn’t Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke saying the war on domestic energy is over, or former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton saying Russians’ meddling in last year’s election was an act of war.

It was the swivel hips of former state Rep. J. Paul Brown. The shepherd from Ignacio has moves! Serious moves! Sherrie Gibson, the vice chair of the state Republican Party, who will be my partner if I’m ever in another dance contest, told me Saturday night she was blown away by the rancher’s rhythm. Everybody was. Brown busts out his moves in a segment with Gibson and former congressional candidate Casper Stockham, another solid gold dancer. (Guessing Jeff decided to put the three best together, so they wouldn’t make somebody else look terrible by comparison.)

Some other top Republicans can dance, too. Others, um, not so much. But mad props to every single one of them for courage and good sportsmanship. I’m waiting on Colorado Democrats to step up. (The governor can’t do it by himself, either.)

Before I go on, let me say I’m slightly qualified. I’m no Cleo Parker Robinson, but I do have two dance contest trophies, if you count my high school prom. Joey B is a dancing machine. State Sen. Kevin Lundberg is not.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner dances like your dad at a wedding after a few drinks at the reception. Hunt should have left him in the car.

Here’s my takedown on who else had on boogie shoes and who had two left feet, in order of appearance:

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck: Does a mean Gunslinger, and we need a safe zone.

State. Rep. Perry Buck: Owns the Running Man with excellent shoulders and perfect bounce, which is way, way harder than it looks. Try it.

Former state Sen. John Andrews: As a dancer, he has great socks.

State House Minority Leader Patrick Neville: Pretty fly for a white guy, even in a horse’s head.

State Sen. Larry Crowder: Proving there’s fine line between walking and dancing.

State Rep. Kim Ransom: Sitting in a chair is your best move? Prescription: margarita.

State Rep. Polly Lawrence: Polly sparkles in “feel good.”

Rep. Lori Saine: Takes a shot at Moonwalking and doing The Robot, demonstrating why people shouldn’t.

Gubernatorial candidate George Brauchler: He calls his moves “appalling.” I’m calling them The Scowling Leprechaun.

State Treasurer Walker Stapleton: One-fifth John Travolta, three-fifths James Bond, it still needs one fifth of liquor — for us, not him.

Colorado Christian University President Donald Sweeting: He’s a gamer, but no one has ever danced well in pressed khakis. Doomed from the start. As The Sprinkler goes, not bad, but it’s a bad move to begin with.

And then there’s the hoofer who wasn’t there.

Dancing Don Coram is the dopest thing under the Gold Dome. Not saying good, not saying bad, just saying dope. The Capitol legend is conspicuous by his absence.

Next year can we get four minutes of Coram doing four straight minutes of the The Cabbage Patch? Please?