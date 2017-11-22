DACA protesters stage event at the office of … Sen. Michael Bennet?

Author: Joey Bunch - November 22, 2017 - Updated: 22 minutes ago

Wait, what? It’s not unusual for protestors to gather at the offices of senators, but it gets your attention when DACA activists do so at the office of Michael Bennet.

Bennet has been a champion for immigration reform and just last month signed a letter to the Department of Homeland Security seeking to shield information about those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program.

Heck, Bennet sponsored the Dream Act.

But now activists want him and 25 other Democrats to refuse to pass the federal budget, risking a government shutdown, unless it contains a measure to reinstate the Dream Act.

Dreamers, organized by the Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition, set up a Thanksgiving table with empty chairs outside Bennet’s office with a sign that said, “Is this my next Thanksgiving?”

“If a Dream Act does not pass before the end of 2017, the chances of the bill passing are significantly diminished, and puts hundreds of thousands of Dreamers at risk of deportation,” the Colorado coalition said. “It also places Dreamers in a precarious situation where a “dirty” Dream Act with draconian immigration security measures will be the only option for Dreamer legalization. This would effectively put their families at risk of deportation in exchange for legal status.”

The organization said Colorado is home to 17,000 DACA recipients, who could face deportation.

“An American Dream without my family is a nightmare,” Dreamer Mateo Lozano said in a statement.

Politico reported Thursday that House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that there was no need to address DACA now because the program doesn’t expire until March under a six-month timeline spelled out by President Donald Trump’s executive order.

Senate Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi vowed, “We will not leave here without the DREAM Act passing, with a DACA fix.” Politico said Pelosi added, “We’re not kicking the can down to March.”

A study by the conservative CATO Institute this year suggested abandoning DACA could cost the overall U.S. economy $200 billion over the next decade.

“These workers, most of whom are in their 20s and hitting their peak earnings years, would end up not finishing college and taking jobs in the underground economy, earning much less and probably not paying any taxes at all,” CATO Institute Fellow Ike Brannon said on CNBC.