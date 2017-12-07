DACA talk at Metro State Thursday part of national iMarch on immigration

Author: Joey Bunch - December 7, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Metropolitan State University of Denver is putting on a roundtable Thursday for Colorado business and community leaders to talk about the economic benefit of immigrants covered by DACA.

The discussion is part of a broader national campaign to urge Congress to reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, passed by President Obama to shielded people brought to this country as children from deportation.

President Trump signed an executive order ending the program, but activists, Democrats and even otherwise conservative business leaders are urging Congress to reinstate the so-called Dream Act.

The program allowed an estimated 690,000 immigrants brought to this country as children to receive two-year renewal work permits, including about 17,000 in Colorado.

The iMarch, as it’s called, is in Room 440A3 of the Student Success Building at Metro State on the Auraria Campus in Denver.

The iMarch for Immigration Campaign is a national day of local events in all 50 states, organizers said.

iMarch will highlight the voices of leaders in the business, agriculture, education, tech, and faith sectors, and the support of state and local elected officials.

The Denver speakers are slated to be:

Jeff Wasden, president of the Colorado Business Roundtable

Janine Davidson, president of Metro State University

Chad Vorthman, executive vice president of the Colorado Farm Bureau

The event is supported by the New American Economy, the Colorado Business Roundtable and Voto Latino.

Colorado Politics has told you about the work of the New American Economy before. The national coalition of more than 500 Republican, Democratic and independent mayors and business leaders is urging Congress to act on comprehensive immigration reform for the sake of the economy.

“Coalition members include mayors of more than 35 million people nationwide and business leaders of companies that generate more than $1.5 trillion and employ more than 4 million people across all sectors of the economy, from agriculture to aerospace, hospitality to high tech and media to manufacturing,” the organization said in a statement.

The Colorado Business Roundtable advocates for business-supportive legislation in the state and across the West, working with industries, chambers of commerce, educational institutions and government leaders.

“Our goal is to improve the business environment, increase effectiveness and expand the reach of our partners,” the organization states.